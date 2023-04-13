Israel has imposed a ban on entry of non-Muslims in the sacred area in Jerusalem which Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims call al-Ḥaram al-Sharif. The area includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The prohibition came after a series of clashes between Israeli forces and Muslim worshippers in the holy city of Jerusalem. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the ban in a statement, adding that visits by non-Muslims to the sacred compound will be stopped until the end of Ramadan. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israeli Military Hits Gaza With Airstrikes As PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To Extract ‘Heavy Price From Enemies’.

Israel Bans Entry of Non-Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound:

Israel is banning all non-Muslims from the sacred area which Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims call al-Ḥaram al-Sharīf. The area includes the al-Aqsa Mosque, which Israeli police raided twice last week.@SalmaCNN was given special permission to film inside this holy site. pic.twitter.com/qw04zY8xqA — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)