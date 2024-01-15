Sagiv Jehezkel, an Israeli footballer, was arrested in Turkey on Sunday night for allegedly supporting Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, according to several Turkish media sources. The Turkish justice minister had earlier announced an investigation into Jehezkel for possible "incitement to hate". Jehezkel, who plays for Antalyaspor, was also fired by his club over the incident. The 28-year-old, who has represented Israel eight times internationally, scored a goal against Trabsonspor and showed a bandage on his left wrist with the words "100 days. 07/10". This was seen as a reference to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which started on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel killed about 1,140 people and kidnapped around 250 others. Israel claims that 132 of the hostages are still in Hamas's custody. Israel’s War Against Hamas Will Not End Until Complete Victory, Says Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Footballer Detained in Turkey

BREAKING: Israeli football player in Turkey's league detained after dedicating goal to Israeli hostages — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 14, 2024

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel 🇮🇱, who plays for Turkish team Antalyaspor, dedicated his goal today to the hostages in Gaza.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/X60BYYub9D — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) January 14, 2024

