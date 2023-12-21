Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, December 20, said that those who think Israel will stop the war against Hamas are "not connected to reality". He also said that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas, which is at war with Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory. The Israeli PM further said that Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza. "Anyone who thinks we will stop is not connected to reality. We are attacking Hamas with fire - an inferno." he added. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Hamas Leader Ismael Haniyeh in Cairo for Negotiations With Israelis for Ceasefire, Hostage Release.

Israeli Forces Are Attacking Hamas Militants ‘Everywhere’ in Gaza

