Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency chief Philippe Lazzarini, on Monday, November 27, said that 108 UN staff have been killed since the October 7 attacks. Philippe Lazzarini also said the United Nations has "never ever lost as many staff in such a short period in the conflict". Meanwhile, Israel's Prisons Service concluded the third phase of the release of security prisoners as part of the "Heaven's Doors" operation to return home Israeli hostages during the four-day Gaza ceasefire. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Releases 9-Year-Old Irish-Israeli Girl Who Was Thought To Be Dead.

UN Relief and Works Agency Chief Philippe Lazzarini

BREAKING: UN Relief and Works Agency chief Philippe Lazzarini says that 108 UN staff have been killed since the 7th of October, says the UN has 'never ever lost as many staff in such a short period in the conflict'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)