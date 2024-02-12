Israel-Hamas War: Dutch Court Orders Netherlands to Halt Export of F-35 Fighter Jet Parts to Israel, Citing Humanitarian Concerns

A Dutch appeals court on Monday, February 12, mandated the Dutch government to halt all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days, citing concerns over potential breaches of international humanitarian law. As per reports, the court emphasised the undeniable risk that these exported parts could be used in serious violations of humanitarian law. The court's decision, in response to an appeal from rights groups, underscores the Netherlands' role in contributing to alleged violations of humanitarian law in Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Truce Between Israel, Hamas Expires Without Extension Announced.

Dutch Court Halts F-35 Parts Export to Israel

