The Israel-Hamas War resumed on Friday morning as the deadline for truce extension ended. Local media reported that Israeli planes flew over the Gaza Strip, and tanks and naval boats fired missiles towards northern Gaza as the Gaza truce reached its end. Israel said Hamas fired rockets from Gaza as the truce expired. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that Hamas violated the truce agreement and, in addition, fired inside Israeli territories. The IDF renewed fire against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: ‘Immediate Focus Is to Extend the Pause; Continue to Get More Hostages Out of Gaza,’ Says US State Secretary Antony Blinken (Watch Video).

Israel-Hamas War:

BREAKING: There has been no formal announcement of ceasefire renewal, as deal expires. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 1, 2023

Israel-Hamas War Resumes

🚨#BREAKING: Israel-Hamas ceasefire has expired immediately following rocket launches from Gaza, the war has restarted. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 1, 2023

Gaza Truce Ends

#BREAKING Israeli planes fly over Gaza Strip, tanks, naval boats fire missiles towards northern Gaza as humanitarian pause ends pic.twitter.com/as2qaiyWQ9 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)