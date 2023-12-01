The Israel-Hamas War resumed on Friday morning as the deadline for truce extension ended. Local media reported that Israeli planes flew over the Gaza Strip, and tanks and naval boats fired missiles towards northern Gaza as the Gaza truce reached its end. Israel said Hamas fired rockets from Gaza as the truce expired. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that Hamas violated the truce agreement and, in addition, fired inside Israeli territories. The IDF renewed fire against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: ‘Immediate Focus Is to Extend the Pause; Continue to Get More Hostages Out of Gaza,’ Says US State Secretary Antony Blinken (Watch Video).

Israel-Hamas War:

Israel-Hamas War Resumes

Gaza Truce Ends

