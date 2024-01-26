The International Court of Justice on Friday, January 26, ordered Israel to take all steps to prevent acts of Genocide in Gaza strip, while delivering its ruling on the emergency measures sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel. However, the international top court stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza area. The court also rejected Israel's request to quash the genocide case brought against it by South Africa, saying there was adequate ground for the case. ICJ also ordered Israel to report to it within one month on what it is doing to uphold the order. Israel-Hamas War: Ready To Observe Ceasefire in Gaza if ICJ Issues Such Ruling, Says Hamas.

ICJ Orders Israel To Prevent, Punish Genocide Incitement:

