Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nine Arab countries on Thursday, October 26, issued a joint statement condemning the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza. The nine arab countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The joint statement by the nine Arab countries also said that self-defence does not justify neglecting the rights of Palestinians. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Infantry Hits Several Tanks, Hamas Outposts Inside Gaza Strip, Ground Assault Imminent (Watch Video).

Arab Countries Issued Joint Statement

BREAKING: Nine Arab countries - Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - issue joint statement condemning the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza, adding that self-defence does not justify neglecting the… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 26, 2023

