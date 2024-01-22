Shortly after the militant organisation Hamas released a report defending its October 7 attack on Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he had rejected the conditions that Hamas had demanded for the release of captives, according to reports. "In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, and the release of all murderers. If we accept this, our soldiers have fallen in vain. If we accept this, we won't be able to guarantee the safety of our citizens", he said in a statement on Sunday, January 21. US President Joe Biden Speaks With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu After Almost a Month, Discusses Two-State Solution.

Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Hamas’ Conditions for Hostage Deal: Report

BREAKING: Netanyahu has reportedly rejected a deal involving the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 21, 2024

