The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has denied requests to have Israel's genocide charge dismissed. In the midst of the continuing conflict in Gaza, South Africa filed a lawsuit, and judges at The Hague rendered an interim decision. Meanwhile, in response to the decision of the court, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on X that reads, "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people." Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself. The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide leveled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it, it further added. Israel-Hamas War: International Court of Justice Rejects Israel's Request To Quash Genocide Case, Says 'Take Steps To Prevent Acts of Genocide in Gaza' (Watch Video).

Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Statement on ICJ's Decision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague: "Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like… pic.twitter.com/cu2BNLZim6 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)