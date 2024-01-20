An official from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps was reportedly killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus, according to sources in the regional pro-Syria alliance cited by Reuters. Syrian state media has reported that the airstrike, which targeted a residential building, resulted in a total of five fatalities. Videos from the scene have begun to circulate on social media. Israel Allegedly Blows Up Al-Israa University Campus in Gaza Amid Escalating Tension (Watch Video).

Alleged Israeli Airstrike in Damascus

