Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defence of Israel, on Monday, December 18, addressed a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. US Defense Secretary who is in Tel Aviv said that the United States' "support for Israel's security is unshakeable". Speaking at the press conference, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said that both US and Israel know the complexities of war as the two countries have fought brutal terrorist organisation. "We know that it takes time. Unlike our enemies, we are defending our values and we operate according to international law," he said. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Says War on Hamas Will Last Months as US Envoy Discusses Timetable.

We Operate According to International Law

VIDEO | "We both know the complexities of war. We both fought brutal terrorist organisation, we know that it takes time. Unlike our enemies, we are defending our values and we operate according to international law," says Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defence of Israel, during a… pic.twitter.com/wEaItvt9x6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

