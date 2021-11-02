Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. During the interaction, Bennett invited PM Modi to join his party. He told the Indian PM, "You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party." The video of the interaction also surfaced online. PM Modi responded with laughter.

Here Is The Video:

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

