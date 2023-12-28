An Israeli military court has sentenced Tal Mitnick, an Israeli teen, to 30 days in a military jail for refusing mandatory national service. The 18-year-old was tried and sentenced at the Tel Hashomer base near Tel Aviv. Israeli law mandates that all citizens serve in the military for a certain duration. Those who refuse are socially ostracised and persecuted by the state. Reports said that Tal is refusing military service as a "protest against the war in Gaza and the ongoing occupation of Palestine". Israel-Hamas War: 21,110 Palestinians Killed and 55,243 Injured in Israeli Attacks Since October 7 in Gaza, Says Health Ministry.

Israeli Teen Jailed

JUST IN: 18 year old Israeli man jailed for 30 days after refusing to enlist in the army out of protest against the war in Gaza — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 27, 2023

