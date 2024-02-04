A 13-year-old girl was raped in a public toilet by a group of men, leaving Italy's Catania region in shock. Seven individuals have been arrested by the Italian authorities in the matter, and two of them are minors. The frightening incident occurred on January 30. The thirteen-year-old girl was in the centre of Villa Bellini with her seventeen-year-old boyfriend. The initial reports indicate that seven youths of Egyptian descent abused the couple close to the public garden's lavatory. The group encircled the 13-year-old and shoved him into the toilet after tormenting her boyfriend. Two men are accused of abusing the little girl while five males restrained the seventeen-year-old by force. Metaverse Rape: 16-Year-Old Girl 'Gang-Raped' in Virtual Reality, Probe Launched.

Minor Girl Gang Raped in Catania

NEW - 13-year-old girl gang raped in Catania, Italy. Seven perpetrators of Egyptian origin arrested — RAI pic.twitter.com/FWAIZV9NDi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)