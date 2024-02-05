In a recent tweet, United States President Joe Biden said, “You ought to be able to fly with your child – and sit next to them – without paying an additional fee. It's time all airlines offered fee free family seating.” Previously, the Transportation Department said that the Biden administration has asked that Congress enact legislation that would prohibit airlines from charging extra for families travelling with children under the age of 14 to sit together. This is the government's latest effort to rein in add-on surcharges for passengers. Flight Ticket Price Hike: Civil Aviation Ministry, Airlines To Discuss Airfare Spike on Certain Routes After Go First Suspended Operations.

US President Joe Biden on Airlines Charging Families to Sit Together

You ought to be able to fly with your child – and sit next to them – without paying an additional fee. It's time all airlines offered fee free family seating. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)