Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian-origin student, was hit by a Seattle police car driven by Kevin Dave as she was crossing the street, leading to her unfortunate demise on January 23. Amid this, body cam footage has surfaced on social media that shows moments before Kandula was struck by the police patrol car. Reports said that Dave had chirped his siren but did not have it running consistently when he crashed into Kandula. Hailing from Bengaluru, India, she arrived in Seattle in 2021 with the aspiration of obtaining a master's degree. Jaahnavi was pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems at the College of Engineering and was set to graduate this December. US: Indian-Origin Woman Dies After Being Hit by Police Patrol Vehicle in Seattle.

Jaahnavi Kandula Accident:

Body cam footage shows Kevin Dave hitting and killing Jaahnavi Kandula in a crosswalk at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Dave had chirped his siren, but did not have it running consistently, as he plowed into Kandula, a 23 Y/O master’s student at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus pic.twitter.com/IeTVuUA7cK — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) July 24, 2023

