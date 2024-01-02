Following a potential collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, and a Japanese Airlines aircraft carrying atleast 367 people, caught fire on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, January 2, according to Nippon TV. A footage from national broadcaster NHK saw flames emerging from the aircraft's windows. More than 300 people were on board the aircraft, which was flying out of Hokkaido's Shin-Chitose airport, according to a Japan Airlines representative. According to initial reports, all passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft. Japan Plane Fire: Japanese Airlines Plane With Over 300 People on Board Explodes Into Flames at Tokyo Airport (Watch Videos).

Aircraft Catches Fire After Collision With Coast Guard Plane at Tokyo Airport

BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/ANheXFC2Ny — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

BREAKING: All passengers appear to have survived aircraft collision at Tokyo Airport - NHK — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

All Passengers Evacuated

Japan Airlines plane, an Airbus A350, now completely engulfed in flames at Tokyo Airport. All nearly 400 passengers have been evacuated pic.twitter.com/Jlp8cSa5Fg — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

BREAKING: Airbus A350 in flames after collision at Tokyo airportpic.twitter.com/W6TdSrxsl9 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 2, 2024

JAL516便(推定) 新千歳→東京/羽田 羽田空港C滑走路で 着陸時に海上保安庁機と衝突 乗客はスロープを使って避難 けが人などの情報は確認中 (JNN) pic.twitter.com/MrpXH0g6fh — 田中 (@tshinfuku1115) January 2, 2024

