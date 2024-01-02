Following a potential collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, and a Japanese Airlines aircraft carrying atleast 367 people, caught fire on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, January 2, according to Nippon TV. A footage from national broadcaster NHK saw flames emerging from the aircraft's windows. More than 300 people were on board the aircraft, which was flying out of Hokkaido's Shin-Chitose airport, according to a Japan Airlines representative. According to initial reports, all passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft. Japan Plane Fire: Japanese Airlines Plane With Over 300 People on Board Explodes Into Flames at Tokyo Airport (Watch Videos).

Aircraft Catches Fire After Collision With Coast Guard Plane at Tokyo Airport

All Passengers Evacuated

