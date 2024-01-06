The death toll in the Japan earthquake has crossed 100, with more than 200 people still missing. According to local authorities, rescuers are racing against all odds to free survivors from the rubble in the aftermath of the quake that hit Japan on New Year's Day. On January 1, a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa and its vicinity, thereby raising concerns of escalating damages as rescue and search efforts intensify. Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Climbs To 82 With 51 Persons Missing Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts in Ishikawa.

Death Toll Climbs To 100 in Japan Earthquake

100 people confirmed dead in Japan earthquake, more than 200 still missing - Kyodo — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2024

Rescue Operation Still Underway

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day hit 100 on Saturday, with more than 200 still unaccounted for, local authorities said. https://t.co/YlxAGE3BpD — The Japan Times (@japantimes) January 6, 2024

