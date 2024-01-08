The death toll in Japan's New Year's Day earthquake has surged to 161, a significant increase from the previous count of 128, as confirmed by authorities on Monday, January 8. The devastating earthquake has left 103 people still missing, marking a decrease from the earlier figure of 195, as reported by authorities in the central Ishikawa Prefecture. Japan Earthquake: Disneyland Performers in Daisy, Goofy, Donald, and Minnie Mouse Costume Comfort Frightened Visitors During Tremors, Video Surfaces.

Japan's Earthquake Update

