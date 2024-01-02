A day after Japan was hit by a series of disastrous earthquakes and subsequent tsunami, the Indian embassy in Japan said India stands in solidarity with the island nation. "Deeply saddened to learn of the damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami that occurred in Ishikawa and other nearby prefectures of Japan. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. India stands in solidarity with Japan and its people in these challenging times," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X. As per the local media, at least 48 people have been killed in the Japan earthquakes and tsunami. Earthquake in Japan: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers for Citizens Amid Tsunami Warnings.

'India Stands in Solidarity With Japan'

Deeply saddened to learn of the damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami that occurred in Ishikawa and other nearby prefectures of Japan. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. India stands in solidarity with Japan and its people in these challenging times. — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 2, 2024

