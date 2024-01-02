Japan has been witnessing devastating earthquake and tsunami scare ever since the beginning of the New Year 2024 on Monday, January 1. Amid tsunami warning across the north-western coasts, a fire caused by earthquake reportedly destroyed over 50 buildings in the Wajima City. Several video of the destructive fire in the region has surfaced online. Meanwhile, the Japan Meterological Agency has issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu. Japan: Six Persons Killed After Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Caused by Earthquake Destroys Over 50 Buildings in Wajima City

Daylight reveals devastation in Wajima City, Japan, where a fire caused by the earthquake destroyed more than 50 buildings pic.twitter.com/EbLYjoBGQr — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

UPDATE: Fire caused by the earthquake in Wajima City, Japan destroyed more than 100 buildings, according to new assessment pic.twitter.com/srpzia5ahF — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)