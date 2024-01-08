A massive fire broke out in a building that was the residence of former Prime Minister of Japan Kakuei Tanaka in Tokyo on Monday, January 8. A video of the blaze has gone viral on social media. The 8-second video clip depicts a major blaze engulfing the two-storey building where former PM Kakuei Tanaka lived. There have been no reports of injuries so far. Fire fighting officials are on the spot to conduct fire extinguishing operations. Tokyo Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 12-Storey Building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Blaze Erupts at Building Where Kakuei Tanaka Lived:

JUST IN - Residence of former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka on fire in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/FRmmgbnNx3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024

