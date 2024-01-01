According to a report by news agency Reuters, Japan has issued yet another earthquake warning to Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Nagano prefectures. Previously, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit the north-central region of the island nation. The Japan Meteorological Agency has also issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures. Tsunami Waves Caught on Camera in Japan: High Tides Observed Along Coast of Western Japan Amid Earthquake in Various Regions, Scary Videos Surface.

Japan Issues Another Earthquake Warning to Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Nagano Prefectures

Japan issues another earthquake warning to Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama, Nagano prefectures, reports Reuters https://t.co/vcoGhyVJOR — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)