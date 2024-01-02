A Japan Airlines was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday, January 2. While the Japan Airlines Representative confirmed the safe evacuation of all passengers, the status of five crew members is still unknown. The five members of crew is still missing after reported collision, said Japan Coast Guard. More details are awaited. Japan Plane Explosion: Japanese Aircraft With 367 People on Board Collides With Coast Guard Plane at Tokyo Airport, All Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Five Crewmembers Missing:

Japan's coast guard says 5 crewmembers missing after reported collision with passenger plane. The pilot was evacuated, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2024

