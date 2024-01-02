A Japan Airlines plane with 367 passengers onboard caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport after colliding with the Japan Coast Guard plane on Tuesday, January 2. The footage showed flames emerging from the aircraft's windows. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated from the airline's plane. Meanwhile, a video captured by a passenger showed moments inside the flight as it caught fire. The video showed the fire raging outside the window while 379 people on board prayed for their safety. Japan Plane Explosion: Japanese Aircraft With 367 People on Board Collides With Coast Guard Plane at Tokyo Airport, All Passengers Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Japan Plane Fire:

WATCH: Inside the burning plane after collision at Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/nAR1UaJzg8 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

