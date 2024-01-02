Japan Plane Fire: Japanese Airlines Plane With Over 300 People on Board Explodes Into Flames at Tokyo Airport (Watch Videos)

A 12-second video clip shows the plane on fire at Tokyo International Airport in Japan while another clip shows flames coming from inside the cabin of the plane as the aircraft keeps moving on the runway.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 02, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Multiple videos going viral on social media show a Japanese Airlines plane with 300 people on board exploding into flames at Tokyo Airport. The alleged incident occurred at Tokyo International Airport in Japan. A 12-second video clip shows the plane on fire at Tokyo International Airport in Japan while another clip shows flames coming from inside the cabin of the plane as the aircraft keeps moving on the runway. As per BNO News, the Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo Airport. After the incident came to light, the Japan Coast Guard said that one of its aircraft may have collided with a Japanese Airlines plane at Tokyo Airport. So far, there have been no reports on casualties or injuries. Japan: Fire Caused by Earthquake Destroys Over 50 Buildings in Wajima City, Videos Surface.

Plane Catches Fire in Japan

Flames Coming From Inside the Cabin

Japan Airlines Plane Explodes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 02, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Multiple videos going viral on social media show a Japanese Airlines plane with 300 people on board exploding into flames at Tokyo Airport. The alleged incident occurred at Tokyo International Airport in Japan. A 12-second video clip shows the plane on fire at Tokyo International Airport in Japan while another clip shows flames coming from inside the cabin of the plane as the aircraft keeps moving on the runway. As per BNO News, the Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo Airport. After the incident came to light, the Japan Coast Guard said that one of its aircraft may have collided with a Japanese Airlines plane at Tokyo Airport. So far, there have been no reports on casualties or injuries. Japan: Fire Caused by Earthquake Destroys Over 50 Buildings in Wajima City, Videos Surface.

Plane Catches Fire in Japan

Flames Coming From Inside the Cabin

Japan Airlines Plane Explodes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Japan Japan Airlines plane Japan Coast Guard Japan Plane Fire Video Live Breaking News Headlines Plane Catches fire Tokyo airport Tokyo International Airport
You might also like
‘State Will Not Succumb to Such Threats and Pressure’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Militant Attack on Police Personnel in Moreh (Watch Video)
News

‘State Will Not Succumb to Such Threats and Pressure’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Militant Attack on Police Personnel in Moreh (Watch Video)
Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video)
News

Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video)
‘State Will Not Succumb to Such Threats and Pressure’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Militant Attack on Police Personnel in Moreh (Watch Video)
News

‘State Will Not Succumb to Such Threats and Pressure’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Militant Attack on Police Personnel in Moreh (Watch Video)
Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video)
News

Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video)
Russia Launches Another Missile Attack on Ukraine As Multiple Buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv Hit, Casualties Reported (Watch Videos)
World

Russia Launches Another Missile Attack on Ukraine As Multiple Buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv Hit, Casualties Reported (Watch Videos)
PM Narendra Modi Motivates Students at Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu, Says 'Youth Means Energy' (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Motivates Students at Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu, Says 'Youth Means Energy' (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Liverpool vs Newcastle
100K+ searches
Jeffrey Epstein
20K+ searches
Hit And Run New Law in Hindi
5K+ searches
Petrol strike
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata e-turns-killer-in-this-slasher-flick-watch-video-5664914.html" title="Mickey’s Mouse Trap Trailer: After Winnie the Pooh, Now ‘Mickey Mouse’ Turns Killer in This Slasher Flick! (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Mickey’s Mouse Trap Trailer: After Winnie the Pooh, Now ‘Mickey Mouse’ Turns Killer in This Slasher Flick! (Watch Video)

Google Trends Google Trends
Liverpool vs Newcastle
100K+ searches
Jeffrey Epstein
20K+ searches
Hit And Run New Law in Hindi
5K+ searches
Petrol strike
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma