Japan Plane Fire: Japanese Airlines Plane With Over 300 People on Board Explodes Into Flames at Tokyo Airport (Watch Videos)

Multiple videos going viral on social media show a Japanese Airlines plane with 300 people on board exploding into flames at Tokyo Airport. The alleged incident occurred at Tokyo International Airport in Japan. A 12-second video clip shows the plane on fire at Tokyo International Airport in Japan while another clip shows flames coming from inside the cabin of the plane as the aircraft keeps moving on the runway. As per BNO News, the Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo Airport. After the incident came to light, the Japan Coast Guard said that one of its aircraft may have collided with a Japanese Airlines plane at Tokyo Airport. So far, there have been no reports on casualties or injuries. Japan: Fire Caused by Earthquake Destroys Over 50 Buildings in Wajima City, Videos Surface.

Plane Catches Fire in Japan

BREAKING: Plane on fire at Tokyo International Airport pic.twitter.com/CUeHCx1NYO — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

Flames Coming From Inside the Cabin

Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo Airport - live video shows flames coming from inside the cabin pic.twitter.com/JWLQGaxctB — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

Japan Airlines Plane Explodes

BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/ANheXFC2Ny — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

