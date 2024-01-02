Five crewmembers onboard the Japan Coast Guard plane, which collided with the Japan Airlines A350 airbus, have been killed, NHK reported. The captain of the Japan Coast Guard plane is seriously injured after the plane crash at Tokyo Airport. In a tragic incident, a Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers still on board caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, January 2, after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. Japan Plane Fire: Japanese Airlines Plane With Over 300 People on Board Explodes Into Flames at Tokyo Airport (Watch Videos).

Japan Plane Tragedy

BREAKING: 5 Coast Guard members killed, captain seriously injured in plane crash at Tokyo Airport - NHK — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)