Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up along the coast of northern Japan. A video showing the lifeless fish being washed onto the shore has surfaced on X, formerly twitter. People on the social media platform have reacted to the viral video. "Something fishy is going on", wrote one user. Another raised concerns and said if the phenomenon had anything to do with the nuclear waste dumped in the ocean. While another deemed it as a sign of an earthquake. The real cause of the fish fatalities remains unknown.US Shocker: Thousands of Menhaden Dead Fish Wash Up on a Beach in Texas, 'Low Oxygen' Killed Fishes, Claim Experts; See Harrowing Picture.

Dead Fish Wash Ashore On Beach in Northern Japan:

NEW: Massive number of dead fish washing up along the coast of northern Japan pic.twitter.com/nO13wxMdvG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 7, 2023

#BREAKING Massive number of dead fish washing up on the coast of northern Japan. pic.twitter.com/rKdGiM9eIY — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) December 7, 2023

