According to reports, court documents have disclosed that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had recorded sex tapes of Duke of York Prince Andrew, former US president Bill Clinton, and businessman Sir Richard Branson. Sarah Ransome seemed to compose messages stating the three were recorded by the financier paedophile. Ransome made this accusation during her victim impact statement before to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's imprisonment for sex trafficking. Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Orgy With Underaged Girls on Epstein Island.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Recorded Sex Tapes of Prince Andrew, Others

