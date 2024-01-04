Prince Andrew has been accused of participating in an orgy with “numerous” “under-aged girls” at Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a substantial collection of court documents released by U.S courts on Wednesday. The accusation against Prince Andrew was made on behalf of an individual identified as Jane Doe No. 3, who claims she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell in 1999 when she was just 15 years old. The documents allege that Maxwell lured the then 15-year-old to Epstein’s mansion in a manner akin to how Epstein and his associates coerced dozens of other children. It is claimed that a ‘massage’ session with Epstein, initiated by Jane Doe 3, was manipulated into a sexual encounter by Epstein and Maxwell, a pattern they allegedly repeated with many other victims. In 2022, Prince Andrew reportedly settled a sex abuse claim filed against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for an alleged $14 million. However, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Jeffrey Epstein List: Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking Among High Profile Names Unsealed in Court Documents.

Prince Andrew Accused of Orgy With Underaged Girls

NEW: Prince Andrew allegedly had an orgy with numerous underaged girls, Newly-released bombshell files related to Jeffrey Epstein claim — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)