Two Palestinian shooters opened fire at a packed bus stop in West Jerusalem, killing three Israelis and injuring sixteen others, according to Israeli police on Thursday, November 30. The assailants were seen firing at pedestrians with a rifle and a handgun after stepping out of a vehicle on a highway in a CCTV footage that surfaced online. The shooters, who the police stated were from occupied East Jerusalem, were slain by off-duty troops and a bystander present at the site. The two were identified as Hamas militants, and the group claimed that the incident was a retaliation for Israeli "crimes" in Gaza and other areas. Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now reportedly ordered the demolition of houses belonging to those who carried out the Jerusalem bus stop attack. Israel Shooting Videos: Two Palestinian Attackers Neutralised After Gunfire Erupts at Jerusalem Entrance, Leaving Seven Injured.

Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Demolition of Houses Belonging to Men Involved in Attack

BREAKING: Netanyahu orders demolition of houses belonging to those who carried out Jerusalem bus stop attack earlier today — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 30, 2023

Jerusalem Bus Stop Attack Video

TERROR ATTACK IN JERUSALEM: 2 Palestinians opened fire at civilians at a bus stop. Multiple casualties and injuries reported. An armed civilian and off-duty soldiers jumped in and killed the terrorists. This is what intifada means.pic.twitter.com/9rRqNGevUI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 30, 2023

