In a shocking incident that took place in United States, a JetBlue Flight 206 nearly collided with a Learjet at Boston Logan Airport. As per reports, the JetBlue Flight 206 almost collided with a Learjet, which took off without clearance at Boston Logan Airport. After the incident came to light, the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation in connection with the matter. Plane Bumps Another While Backing Up at Boston Airport.

JetBlue Flight 206 Nearly Collides With a Learjet

JetBlue Flight 206 nearly collided with a Learjet, which took off without clearance, at Boston Logan Airport. FAA investigating pic.twitter.com/go2t5xs9ru — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 1, 2023

