US President Joe Biden has reportedly expressed private frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his refusal to call a ceasefire in Gaza, according to multiple reports. Biden is said to have used strong words like an “asshole” to describe Netanyahu on three recent occasions. The reports suggest that Biden has found Netanyahu’s stance challenging, claiming that the Israeli leader is “giving him hell” as he attempts to persuade him to call a ceasefire. It is alleged that Biden has reached a point of exasperation in dealing with the Israeli leader. Israel-Gaza Conflict: Benjamin Netanyahu Slams US President Joe Biden’s Condemnation of Israeli Settlers.

Biden Upset With Netanyahu

NEW - Biden angry at Netanyahu, calls PM an "as****e" — NBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)