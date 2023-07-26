US President Joe Biden made yet another embarrassing gaffe on Tuesday when he unintentionally gave a lowball estimate of the number of people who have died from COVID-19 since it first appeared more than three years ago, claiming "over 100" people had passed away. While announcing a new strategy for the growth of mental health care, the 80-year-old made the slip-up, which was eventually changed to "over 1 million" in an official White House transcript. Joe Biden Trips on Air Force One Stairs in Poland, Video of US President Stumbling Goes Viral.

Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe While Speaking on COVID-19 Deaths

US President Biden says 'over 100 people' died from COVID.pic.twitter.com/RLzwvutIHQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 25, 2023

Biden says "over 100 people" died from COVID. pic.twitter.com/756hO9Egr1 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 25, 2023

