US President Joe Biden on Friday reduced the prison terms of 11 people serving decades-long sentences for non-violent drug charges and pardoned thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana. The categorical pardon Friday builds on a similar round issued just before the 2022 midterm elections that made thousands convicted of simple possession on federal lands eligible for pardons. Ukraine’s Parliament Legalises Use of Medical Marijuana To Help Treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Amid War With Russia.

Joe Biden Marijuana Pardon

