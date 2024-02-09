A Special counsel in the United States recently said that President Joe Biden's memory appears to have "significant limitations". "He did not remember when he was vice president ... He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died," the special counsel said. Responding to their claims, President Joe Biden said that his memory is "fine" and he knows what he is doing. Minutes later, after defending his memory, President Joe Biden made a gaffe when he referred to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the "President of Mexico". A video of the alleged gaffe by President Joe Biden has also gone viral on social media.

President Biden's Memory Appears To Have 'Significant Limitations'

Special counsel says President Biden's memory appears to have "significant limitations": "He did not remember when he was vice president ... He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died" pic.twitter.com/QOk76vSe59 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 8, 2024

I Know What I Am Doing

BREAKING: President Biden says his memory is 'fine' and 'I know what I am doing' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 9, 2024

President Joe Biden's Gaffe

BREAKING: President Biden refers to Egypt's president El-Sisi as the 'president of Mexico' after making remarks defending his memory.pic.twitter.com/qERlXe0t1X — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 9, 2024

