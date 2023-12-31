John Pilger, a prominent Australian journalist and filmmaker, died on Saturday, December 30. John Pilger's family announced his passing. He was 84 years old and died on Saturday in London, where he had lived since 1962. He was well-known for exposing the West’s “imperialist” agenda. Bill Granger Dies: Renowned Australian Chef Passes Away on Christmas Day At 54.

John Pilger Dies

Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger dies aged 84https://t.co/2FpVvQrtY5 — ITV News (@itvnews) December 31, 2023

Renowned Australian Journalist Passes Away

It is with great sadness the family of John Pilger announce he died yesterday 30 December 2023 in London aged 84. His journalism and documentaries were celebrated around the world, but to his family he was simply the most amazing and loved Dad, Grandad and partner. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/j90QTAPgzC — John Pilger (@johnpilger) December 31, 2023

