Johnson and Johnson on Wednesday (April 5) agreed to pay 8.9 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder talc causes cancer. The company has refused to accept that its Baby Powder can cause cancer and said it is safe. COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Immunity Even in Severely Immune Compromised Individuals Including Blood Cancer Patients: Study.

Johnson & Johnson Agrees To Pay 8.9 Billion

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that talc in its iconic Baby Powder and other products caused cancer, the company said. The amount dwarfs J&J’s original offer of $2 billion https://t.co/79KtFJlPOB — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)