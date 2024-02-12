The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have accused a well-known journalist who frequently covers Gaza for Al Jazeera, a news outlet located in Qatar, with double duty as a top Hamas leader. Lieutenant Avichay Adraee, the Israeli Arabic spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, claimed on social media that the IDF had found a laptop purportedly belonging to Muhammad Washah in the northern Gaza Strip. Adraee claimed that images on the laptop purportedly demonstrated Washah's role as a major Hamas military operative. The photographs show the thirty-two-year-old journalist in possession of a variety of weapons, such as weaponized drones and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, which are reminiscent of the weapons that the Hamas gunmen deployed on October 7. Further images purportedly depict Washah involved in work on the aerial weaponry project for the Palestinian organisation. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Says It Uncovered Biggest Hamas Tunnel Yet, IDF Shares Video.

IDF Accuses Al Jazeera Reporter of Working as Hamas Leader

A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an @AlJazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons… https://t.co/U2q1mqOWXz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

