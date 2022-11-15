US President Joe Biden has reportedly skipped tonight's gala dinner at the G-20 summit and returned to the hotel at 8 pm instead, reported Disclose TV. Dinner Hosted by Indonesia President Joko Widodo. Reportedly, US President jumped the gala dinner due to a last-minute change in his schedule. The G20 summit 2022, the seventeenth meeting of the Group of Twenty, is taking place in Bali.' G20 Summit 2022: US President Joe Biden Walks Over To Meet and Greet PM Narendra Modi in Bali (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Skips Gala Dinner:

JUST IN - Biden skipped tonight's gala dinner at the G-20 summit and returned to the hotel at 8 pm instead. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)