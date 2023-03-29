The Manhattan grand jury taking up Donald Trump’s hush money case is set to take a break citing a previously scheduled hiatus. The jury was to examine the Former US President's alleged role in a hush money payment to a porn star. Donald Trump Loses Last Bid to Keep Key Evidence Out of Civil Rape Trial.

Donald Trump Case:

JUST IN - Manhattan Trump grand jury set to break for a month due to a "previously scheduled hiatus" — Politico — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)