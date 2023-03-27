A tragic shooting incident occurred at an elementary school in Tennessee, leaving four people dead, including the gunman. The incident occurred at around 7:30 am, when the shooter entered the school and began firing shots. The authorities have reported that no children were harmed in the incident, and that the situation was quickly brought under control by law enforcement officials. US Shooting: Mall of America in Minnesota on Lockdown After Reported Firing (Watch Video).

Four Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Tennessee

JUST IN: Officials responded to a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, with multiple victims confirmed, the local fire department said https://t.co/5AfBhzBA7S pic.twitter.com/eoc2uFeINW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2023

