The US Energy Department has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress. The deadly virus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, the report said. Low Breastfeeding Rates in Infants Born to Mothers with COVID-19: Research.

JUST IN - U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a new classified intelligence report.https://t.co/PzCtBmXFq7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 26, 2023

