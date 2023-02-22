In major news, the US embassy in London has been put into a state of lockdown after the authorities ringed a security alert. The staff members and visitors inside have been reportedly told to move far away from windows. There was a security scare after a report of a "suspicious package" that had been left in the vicinity. More details are awaited. UK PM Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates Answer Questions From AI Chatbot (Watch Video).

US Embassy in London in Lockdown?

JUST IN - US embassy in London is on lockdown; staff asked to stay "far away from the windows." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 22, 2023

Security Alert Over 'Suspicious Package':

Security alert at US embassy in #London as staff are evacuated and told to stay 'far away from the windows The US Embassy in London 'locked down' due to a 'suspicious package'. Security forces have taken over the premises, Staff told to stay far away from the windows pic.twitter.com/4utZzRXh6E — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) February 22, 2023

