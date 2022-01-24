Pakistan swore in Ayesha Malik as its first female Supreme Court judge on Monday, a landmark occasion in a nation where activists say the law is often wielded against women.

See Tweet:

Justice Ayesha A. Malik Takes Oath as Judge of Supreme Of Pakistan. She Is The First Woman Appointed to the Top Court. pic.twitter.com/ThGCd3Rw3y — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 24, 2022

