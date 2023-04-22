In a shocking incident, 21 people suspected to be part of a controversial cult were found dead in Kenya on Saturday after the cult leader allegedly told them to starve themselves to 'meet Jesus'. The Kenyan police have launched a probe into the incident. 'For Sex, Money and Power': 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell Murdered Her Two Kids To Remove 'Obstacles' and Fulfil Her Desires, Says Prosecutor.

21 Cult Members Starve to Death:

21 bodies found in Kenya in connection with cult leader who allegedly told followers to starve themselves to 'meet Jesus' — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)