Tensions prevailed in Canada after Khalistani supporters clashed with the police during a protest against an Indian diplomat in Edmonton. Several videos showed Khalistani supporters armed with swords and spears pushing back the police. The police were stopping the miscreants from charging towards the vehicle believed to have the Indian diplomat inside. Khalistani Outfit SFJ Offers USD 100,000 Reward for Arrest of Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Releases New Map With Delhi as Part of 'Khalistan'.

Khalistan Supporters Clash With Police in Canada

2/ Edmonton police physically pushed back the protesters who were charging towards the vehicle believed to have the Indian diplomat inside. No Canadian media covered the hooliganism unfolding in Alberta's capital city. pic.twitter.com/nOJQxZaOg4 — Navdeep Singh (@Navdeep_UK) March 13, 2024

