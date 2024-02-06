A pod of about 10 killer whales has been found trapped in a small gap in drift ice off the coast of Rausu, a town in northeastern Hokkaido in Japan. NHK states, "the town can only watch and hope that the drift ice breaks apart, allowing the orcas to escape." Meanwhile, a video of the Killer Whales has surfaced on social media. Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Climbs to 100 With Over 200 People Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue in Ishikawa.

Killer Whales Trapped in Ice

BREAKING: More than 10 killer whales have been trapped in ice near Rausu, Japan; no rescue op underwaypic.twitter.com/aR60PR7FXV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 6, 2024

