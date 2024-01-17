King Charles III will have a “corrective procedure” at the hospital next week for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 75-year-old monarch will take a brief break from his official duties to recover. This news follows the disclosure that Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and Princess of Wales, is in hospital for an abdominal operation. Princess of Wales Hospitalised: Kate Middleton in London Hospital for Abdominal Surgery.

King Charles III to Undergo Surgery:

King Charles to undergo surgery for benign prostate condition and his public engagements will be postponed for short periodhttps://t.co/ncOXwXjJqd — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 17, 2024

